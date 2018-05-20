Ex-Indian diplomat jailed over ‘spying for Pakistan’

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Sunday sentenced former Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta to 3 years in jail for “passing sensitive information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).”

Gupta, a former Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, was accused of “spying and wrongful communication of information” while posted to the Indian embassy in Islamabad.

The court, in it’s remarks said: “Undoubtedly, from a person of her stature, it was expected that she would act in more responsible than an ordinary citizen as she was at high position of trust but her action has tarnished the image of the country and has caused severe threat to the security of the country.”

The diplomat has, however, denied all allegations saying that she has been wrongfully accused by ex-colleagues who had strained relationships with her.

Madhuri was granted bail after she had filed an appeal against the verdict.