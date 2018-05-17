LHC dismisses treason petitions against Nawaz

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed treason petitions filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

LHC Judge Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the treason petition cases filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) against Nawaz Sharif over his controversial statements on Mumbai attacks 2008.

The petitioner maintained the stance that Sharif’s remarks regarding Mumbai attacks should be considered as treason as they were against Pakistan’s sovereign interests. The petition read that Sharif had hurt the sentiments of the Pakistani nation with such remarks.

The petition demanded from the court to initiate a treason case against Sharif as his statements were based on lies.

The court after hearing the arguments of the petitioners dismissed the petition case, stating it non-maintainable. Judge Mirza directed the petitioners to take the matter to concerned authorities first.

Earlier on Monday PAT had filed a treason petition against Nawaz Sharif over his remarks on Mumbai attacks 2008. The petition was filed by PAT’s Khurram Nawaz Gandapur in the wake of Sharif’s May 11 statement regarding Mumbai attacks 2008. The petition stated that Nawaz damaged Pakistan and its institutions.