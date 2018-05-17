Karachi’s power supply set to improve as repair work begins at Bin Qasim

KARACHI: The spare part needed for restoration of the affected unit of K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Station has finally reached Karachi from Holland.

A spokesperson of the power utlity told the media on Wednesday that repair work would be completed by May 20. To speed the process, the spare rotor, weighing over 41 tonnes, was airlifted via the cargo aircraft Antonov and has been transferred to KE’s Bin Qasim facility.

“A team of experts has initiated installation work at plant premises. Installation and re-energisation of the affected unit is expected to be completed by May 20th which will lead to an improvement in the city’s power situation,” the spokesperson said.

KE has forwarded a request to the federal government to provide extra 150MW of electricity until the fault is repaired completely.

K-Electric is currently facing shortage caused by a fault in a unit of its Bin Qasim power plant. Due to additional power shortfall, previously exempted residential areas are currently experiencing temporary load-management of up to three hours. “The power utility regrets the inconvenience caused to customers during this time and is making all possible efforts to improve the power situation in the city. It is pertinent to note that industrial areas as well as all strategic installations are still exempted from load-shed whereas supply of electricity is normal at the intermediate examination centres as well while no unscheduled load shedding is carried out in the city,” said a statement issued by the utility.

The statement added, “K-Electric is committed to serving its customers during the holy month of Ramazan wherein peak demand is expected to reach around 3,400 MW. Residential customers will be given priority during Sehr and Iftar timings, whereas industrial areas will experience load shedding of up to six hours during the night to ensure that maximum relief is provided to residential customers during Ramazan.”

Karachi is currently facing a shortfall of 600MW-700MW due to the Bin Qasim plant breakdown. The KE spokesperson claimed that the repair of the power plant will significantly help to reduce electricity issues.

Earlier, KE and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were in a dispute over gas supply, which was resolved after intervention of the federal government.

Published in Daily Times, May 17th 2018.