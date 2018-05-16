West pressuring Pakistan to legalise homosexuality: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that the country is under pressure from IMF, World Bank and other global institutions to legalise homosexuality.

“Pakistan is being pressured by the Western forces to legalise homosexuality. We are not even allowed to decide on our nuclear matters, while the army operations are also being conducted due to pressure from the foreign forces,” Fazl said while speaking during a National Assembly session.

“A UN representative told me that the FATA reforms was their agenda. Is lawmaking being done on orders of the US and the external forces,” the JUI chief added.

Speaking about the FATA reforms, Fazl said that the opinions and reservations of the FATA residents must be taken into consideration before making a move. He added that the government is procrastinating over the Kashmir issue, while “hastening” FATA reforms.

“We have supported the ruling government despite our difference of opinions, but the government is now deviating from the agreed terms and conditions regarding the FATA,” Rehman said.