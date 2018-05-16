Amir Khan lauds Pakistan’s talent-rich boxing circuit

LAHORE: British-Pakistan boxer Amir King Khan on Wednesday said that there is an abundance of boxing talent in Pakistan and that the doors to his boxing academy are open to everyone.

The former world champion met a delegation led by Pakistan Boxing Federation President Khalid Mehmood and Secretary General Colonel (retd) Nasir Aijaz earlier today.

During the meeting, Khan said that both parties have agreed to take necessary measures for promotion of boxing in the country, while he also revealed that boxing rings would be spread through Punjab to help young boxers learn the art better.

He continued that Pakistan’s national cricket team is one of the best teams in the world, and that soon enough, the country’s boxers will also make the nation proud.

The delegation also requested coaching and assistance from Khan to promote the sport and also for the upcoming Asian Games, to which he said: “I will provide all sorts of facilities to the aspirants via my boxing academy.”

The boxing federation dignitaries also appreciated Khan’s determination to help the country’s boxers, despite having to go through a tough schedule himself.