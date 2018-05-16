The Cannes Film Festival this year is not bereft of drama. A few days ago, 82 actresses held a protest on the festival demanding equal pay for female actresses. Today, Lebanese actress Manal Issa walked the red carpet at the premier of Solo: A Star Wars Story upholding a sign that read, ‘STOP THE ATTACK ON GAZA.’

At a time when the world chooses to remain silent on Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians, Issa’s statement shows that there will always be voices that speak up against oppression and against tyranny.



In a series of clashes following the US opening its embassy in Jerusalem, Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians and injured hundreds of others.

Famed Hollywood actor, Benicio Del Toro, moreover, also joined Palestinians protesting against Israel at the festival.

The timing of the protest is highly symbolic as well, since this is the first year Palestinians have their own pavilion at the festival.

Palestinian producer and director May Odeh was also present at the festival and highlighted how difficult it was to enjoy the festival when he knew Palestinians continued to die in the occupied territories.

“It’s really crazy to be here with the films, with the filmmakers, talking about our future plans while our kids and families are suffering from the Israeli attack on them.”