CM Bizenjo backs Zardari’s nominee for Senate chairmanship

QUETTA: Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo vouched his support for Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to nominate Senate leadership.

Following the Senate Elections 2018, political parties hastened lobbying for the Senate leadership. In light of the nomination of Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate made by Nawaz Sharif, Bizenjo has entrusted Zardari’s nominee Saleem Mandviwala.

Balochistan CM has asked the members to vote in favour of Mandviwala for the Senate leadership.

In lieu of the political environment, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already vowed its support to Bizenjo for the position in Senate.

In the 2018 Senate elections, the PPP has bagged 12 and PTI won 6 seats.