British Virgin Islands turn down NAB’s probe request against Sharifs

LAHORE: The British Virgin Islands’ (BVI) law officer has declined to assist the National Accountability Bureau in probing alleged offences committed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children, Maryam, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz.

The NAB had earlier sent a letter seeking the assistance of the BVI concerning “criminal investigations into the offence of Corruption and Corrupt Practices” of Nawaz Sharif and his children.

Media reports quoted NAB sources as confirming that a copy of the letter sent earlier this week by the office of the BVI’s Attorney General Chambers to the NAB, made it clear that the BVI authorities will only help if proper information is provided which conforms to the relevant laws of the country.

The letter confirmed that Pakistani authorities asked the BVI officials to provide “tax records, bank account information and company records in respect of Mr Nawaz Sharif, his family and named companies.”

The BVI authorities said that conformity with the laws of the Virgin Islands is the condition of help. “The request must prima facie show now the offence of corruption or corrupt practices may have been committed by the named individuals and companies,” it says.

The letter contended that NAB’s request “doesn’t provide the relevant bank information such as the bank institution and account number of the persons or companies, which are to be investigated and sought information about.”

The letter further noted: “You may upon rectification of the mentioned anomalies; that is, rectification of the reasons why the request is not compliant with the Laws of the Virgin Islands, submit another request for further consideration.