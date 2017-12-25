Yasin Malik in Indian jail for three years, not being allowed to meet

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Malik on Monday lashed out at the Indian government for doing everything in its power to save its saboteur Kulbhushan Jadhav but not allowing Yasin Malik to meet his wife and daughter for three years.

In a video message, Mishal said that Pakistan had allowed Jadhav’s wife and mother to meet him on humanitarian grounds but Yasin Malik was in jail for three years and wasn’t being allowed to meet his family.

Mishal Malik congratulated Pakistan on the birth anniversary of its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hoped to be free like a Pakistani citizen one day. She paid a rich tribute in her video message to the Father of the Nation for his outstanding struggle against the odds and winning the Muslims of subcontinent their freedom.

She also wished a very happy Christmas to the Christian community across the world.

Watch video: