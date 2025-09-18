Punjab colleges dominate intermediate results across boards

Punjab Group of Colleges has once again proven its academic excellence by securing the majority of top positions in the Intermediate Part-II results 2025 announced by all Punjab Boards. The consistent performance of Punjab Colleges highlights their commitment to quality education, skilled faculty, and student dedication. This year’s results reaffirm the institution’s dominance in academic competitions, bringing pride to students, teachers, and parents who celebrated the achievement with immense joy and enthusiasm.

In Lahore, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) reported a pass percentage of 60.86%, slightly higher than last year’s 60.45%. Out of 180,329 candidates, 109,741 students passed their exams successfully. Interestingly, 70% of girls cleared the examinations compared to only 48% of boys, showing a significant gender gap in performance. Punjab Group of Colleges once again emerged as a leading contributor to Lahore’s top results, reflecting their strong preparation methods and academic standards.

Meanwhile, BISE Multan also released its Intermediate Annual Examination 2025 results, where students demonstrated outstanding hard work and perseverance. Punjab Colleges further solidified their reputation by clinching 14 top positions, delighting parents and educators across the region. Teachers praised the unwavering efforts of their students, while board officials congratulated all high achievers for their remarkable performance. This success has inspired upcoming students to aim higher and maintain the province’s academic excellence in future examinations.

In Gujranwala, Chairman Naveed Haider Shirazi confirmed that out of 135,810 students, 85,702 passed the Intermediate Part-II exams, resulting in a pass ratio of 63.10%. Punjab Group of Colleges dominated again by winning 22 out of 33 top positions. Among the notable achievers, Subhan Iqbal secured second overall position with 1157 marks, while Zaviar Ahmed claimed third with 1156 marks. This remarkable performance reflects the institution’s consistent approach to nurturing talent and ensuring high-quality education standards.

Similarly, BISE Faisalabad recorded an impressive pass percentage of 73.71%, with 76,661 students out of 104,009 declared successful. In Bahawalpur, 55,727 candidates appeared in the exams, and 35,404 passed, producing a pass ratio of 63.53%. Punjab Colleges also secured seven top positions in Bahawalpur, proving their academic strength across multiple regions. These achievements demonstrate the group’s province-wide impact, motivating thousands of students to pursue academic success through structured guidance and dedicated learning environments.

Board officials across Punjab congratulated all successful candidates and acknowledged the collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents that led to this year’s exceptional outcomes. Certificates and prizes will soon be awarded to outstanding performers, celebrating their perseverance and commitment to excellence. With Punjab Colleges maintaining their unmatched record of success, this year’s results reflect both the growing competition among students and the rising educational standards across Punjab’s academic boards.