Trump says Israel won’t attack Qatar, calls it a close ally

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Israel will not launch further attacks on Qatar, calling it a “very good ally.” Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said many people do not realize how close the U.S. and Qatar are. He added that while Israel may continue to target Hamas, it will not strike Doha. His comments followed recent tensions after reports of missiles fired near Qatar.

Trump denied a report from the news site Axios, which claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had informed him about an imminent strike on Doha. Trump said Netanyahu never gave such information and dismissed the report as false. When asked how he learned about the attacks, Trump replied, “The same way you did,” hinting he found out through standard intelligence or public reports.

Following the alleged missile launches, the White House stated that U.S. military sources had warned of incoming strikes after missiles were already in the air. Officials claimed Trump had no time to respond or prevent the attacks. The situation raised alarms across the region, especially as Hamas leaders are believed to operate from Qatar. Still, Trump made it clear that Israel was unlikely to expand its operations into Qatar.

Meanwhile, leaders at the Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha strongly condemned the potential for Israeli strikes on Qatar. In a joint statement, they said such actions would bring dangerous consequences for the region. The leaders called for collective action to counter Israel’s attempts to create a “new reality” in the Middle East through military pressure.

Qatar’s state news agency QNA also released the summit’s final statement. It expressed full solidarity with Qatar and labeled any aggression against it as a threat to peace. The statement warned that Israel’s military ambitions undermine hopes for regional stability and called on the global community to resist any efforts that could harm Middle East peace and security.