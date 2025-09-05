Karachi braces for heavy rain from September 8 to 10

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi between September 8 and 10. The rain will be accompanied by thunder and lightning. Officials expect a low-pressure system to enter Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Sindh by September 6. This system will likely trigger widespread showers across various districts in southern Sindh.

From the evening or night of September 6, areas like Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas may start receiving rain. This wet spell is expected to continue until September 9. Rainfall is also forecasted for Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Muhammad Khan. These districts should prepare for scattered but intense showers.

Karachi’s outskirts may experience light rain on September 7. However, the main city could see stronger storms from September 8 to 10. Thunder and lightning are expected to accompany the rainfall. Some areas may receive heavy downpours that could affect daily life.

The Meteorological Department has warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi. There is a risk of waterlogging due to poor drainage systems. Authorities may face challenges in keeping traffic and public services running smoothly during this period.

Citizens are advised to stay alert, especially during peak rain hours. People living in vulnerable areas should take precautions against flash flooding. The weather department continues to monitor the situation and urges the public to follow official updates closely.