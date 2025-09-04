Warren Accuses RFK Jr. of Restricting COVID Vaccines

Warren asked Kennedy to explain the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine recommendation. Kennedy said anyone can get the COVID booster shot. However, he added the shot is not recommended for healthy people. Warren pointed out that when the government does not recommend a vaccine, many states restrict access.

She explained that insurance companies only cover vaccines officially recommended by the federal government. Therefore, people wanting the booster may not be able to get it at pharmacies. This creates a barrier for those who want the vaccine but are considered low risk. Kennedy’s position contradicts his earlier promise to keep vaccines widely available.

Kennedy appeared before the Senate Finance Committee amid growing criticism. More than 20 medical groups have called for his resignation. They accuse him of undermining science and public health, especially after firing CDC Director Susan Monarez. This firing led to resignations of other top officials at the CDC.

In summary, Warren accused RFK Jr. of taking away vaccines from people who want them. Kennedy has narrowed vaccine recommendations and replaced key medical experts. This comes just before the start of the respiratory virus season in the U.S.