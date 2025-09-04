52 PTI lawmakers quit NA committees on Imran’s orders

In a major political move, five more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have resigned from National Assembly committees, raising the total to 52. This mass resignation came after PTI founder Imran Khan directed all party members to step down from parliamentary committees. Among the resigning members is Junaid Akbar, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, alongside Senator Mohsin Aziz.

However, 25 PTI members have yet to submit their resignations, despite the party’s clear instructions. Sources reveal that Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has not yet taken action on any of the resignations. Meanwhile, the government has requested the speaker not to accept resignations from members affiliated with the Sunni Ittehad Council.

According to DG Media of the National Assembly Zafar Sultan, the 25 lawmakers who haven’t resigned are still active members of their respective committees and continue to participate in parliamentary proceedings. Their names have been officially listed, including senior figures like Saleem Rehman, Sher Ali Arbab, and Sardar Latif Khosa.

This internal divide within PTI raises questions about party unity and strategy, especially as the political climate remains tense. Whether the remaining members will follow suit or resist the directive remains to be seen. The situation also puts pressure on the speaker to make a decision amid political and legal implications.

The resignations signal growing discontent and realignment within PTI as it faces mounting internal and external challenges. The party’s next steps could significantly impact parliamentary dynamics and legislative proceedings in the coming weeks.