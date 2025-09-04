Record rainfall submerges Gujrat, flooding homes and roads

A powerful monsoon spell has devastated Gujrat as the city recorded 506 millimeters of rainfall in just 24 hours, causing severe urban flooding and massive destruction. Streets turned into flowing streams, while residential and commercial areas were submerged, leaving thousands of people struggling to protect their belongings from rising water levels.

The torrential rains caused floodwater to enter homes and shops, destroying valuables worth millions of rupees and leaving residents in shock. Seasonal streams also overflowed, submerging several nearby villages and forcing families to evacuate their houses. This disaster has created a humanitarian challenge as local communities struggle with both physical and financial losses.

In addition to Gujrat, Shakargarh and Zafarwal also faced heavy rainfall, which led to flooding in low-lying areas. Residents of these towns are now facing severe hardships as infrastructure collapses, transportation becomes difficult, and access to essential services remains disrupted due to standing water.

Meanwhile, Abbottabad witnessed a flash flood after heavy rains triggered an overflow in the Lora River, washing away a bridge and cutting off multiple villages from road connectivity. This sudden collapse of transport links has left hundreds of people stranded, increasing their reliance on emergency services for basic needs and rescue.

Weather experts have predicted more heavy rainfall across Punjab until September 5, increasing fears of worsening flood conditions. In Khanpur, the situation has already become critical as the water level in the Khanpur Dam exceeded the safe limit, forcing authorities to open spillways to release excess water and reduce pressure on the structure.