No one barred from distributing food among flood victims: Azma

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, clarified that the Punjab Government has not stopped any private organization or individual from distributing food among flood victims. She said the only requirement is that all food items must be inspected and cleared by the District Administration and the Punjab Food Authority before distribution, ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected people.

She noted that complaints had been received about the distribution of substandard food by some private groups, which could endanger victims’ health. In flood-hit areas, the risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases is already high, making strict quality control essential.

Rejecting propaganda from certain quarters, Azma Bokhari urged that this matter should not be exploited for political point-scoring. She emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is personally visiting affected regions to oversee relief measures and to assure the people that their leadership stands firmly with them in this difficult time. “The people know their Chief Minister is with them everywhere, listening to their concerns directly and ensuring immediate action,” Azma Bokhari added.