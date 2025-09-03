North India floods turn deadly; Delhi on high alert

New Delhi: Torrential monsoon rains have unleashed widespread flooding across northern India, killing at least five people on Wednesday and prompting mass evacuations in the capital. The Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed its danger mark, forcing nearly 10,000 residents from low-lying areas into emergency shelters.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours triggered landslides in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, killing people in Rajouri and Mandi districts. The rising Chenab and Tawi rivers have damaged roads and isolated mountain regions, disrupting travel and emergency access. Authorities warned of more landslides as rain continues.

The India Meteorological Department issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rain across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern states. Himachal Pradesh’s tourist areas are among the hardest hit, with landslides damaging infrastructure and forcing school closures. Officials urged people to stay indoors amid worsening conditions.

In Punjab, floods since August have killed 30 people, destroyed 150,000 hectares of crops, and displaced nearly 20,000. Authorities released water from overflowing dams, worsening flooding in downstream regions. This move has also affected parts of Pakistan, which issued a flood alert after receiving prior warnings from India.

On Pakistan’s side, the situation remains dire. At least 43 people have died in Punjab since August 26, with over 3.3 million affected. The total death toll from this year’s monsoon across the country now stands at 881, according to national authorities. With more rain forecasted, both nations are bracing for further devastation.