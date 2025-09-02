PM Shehbaz, president Xi reaffirm strong bilateral partnership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where both leaders discussed regional dynamics, strategic cooperation, and ways to strengthen bilateral ties. The meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar,

reflecting the significance of the engagement for both sides.

During the talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised President Xi’s visionary leadership, describing him as a symbol of strength and stability in the region. He noted that initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highlight Xi’s commitment to shared growth and global connectivity.

Furthermore, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers” who have supported each other through every challenge. He stated that the people of Pakistan hold deep affection and respect for China, considering the friendship between the two nations as one of the strongest in the world.

In addition, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his ongoing visit. A day earlier, he travelled from Tianjin to Beijing via bullet train after participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of State summit.

Moreover, upon his arrival at Beijing South Railway Station, the prime minister was warmly received by Wang Hong, a member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. His stay in Beijing will also include participation in the 80th anniversary ceremony commemorating the global fight against fascism in the Second World War.

Besides diplomatic engagements, PM Shehbaz will also attend the China-Pakistan Business-to-Business Conference. At the forum, he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s investment opportunities and encourage greater bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure development to further deepen economic ties between the two countries.