Ducky Bhai’s remand extended in gambling app probe

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, will stay in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for four more days. A judicial magistrate in Lahore granted the agency’s request to extend his physical remand. The case involves allegations of promoting illegal gambling apps on social media.

Rehman was arrested at Lahore airport on August 17. He is being investigated under multiple sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and the Pakistan Penal Code. These include charges of electronic fraud, spamming, spoofing, and promoting prize-based trade offers. The case stems from a June 13 inquiry triggered by tips from “reliable sources.”

The FIR claims that Ducky Bhai used his YouTube channel to promote apps such as Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game. According to the complaint, many people invested in these platforms after seeing influencer endorsements and suffered financial losses. The case suggests that influencers promoted these apps for personal financial gain.

At the latest court appearance, government lawyers argued that the investigation was still in progress and required more time. Ducky Bhai’s legal counsel, Ch Usman Ali, opposed the extension, but the court sided with the prosecution. The court scheduled the next hearing for September 1.

The case has sparked debate over influencer responsibility and digital accountability. As authorities crack down on online fraud, this investigation may set a precedent for how online promotions are regulated in Pakistan moving forward.