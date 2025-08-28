Arslan Naseer’s surprise nikkah comment delights fans

YouTuber-turned-actor Arslan Naseer has taken social media by storm after leaving a playful and surprising comment under actress Hareem Farooq’s recent Instagram posts, writing simply: “Nikkah, please?” The comment immediately sparked excitement and amusement among fans.

Hareem Farooq had uploaded stunning pictures of herself posing gracefully on a staircase, wearing a black frock paired with a vibrant red ajrak. She captioned the post: “I bring the ajrak, you bring the applause,” drawing wide appreciation.

Arslan Naseer’s unexpected comment quickly caught the attention of followers. Many fans reacted with laughter and delight, while others openly expressed their support for the idea of the two stars possibly tying the knot in real life.

Hareem Farooq is a versatile actress and producer who began her career in theatre before gaining fame with the film Siyaah (2013) and hit dramas like Diyar-e-Dil. She has also co-produced films such as Janaan and Parchi, hosted the Pakistan Super League’s opening ceremony, and served as a brand ambassador for major campaigns.

Meanwhile, Arslan Naseer is known for his witty humour on social media and recently made his acting debut with the drama serial Chupkey Chupkey, where he shared notable on-screen chemistry with actress Aymen Saleem, earning praise from fans.

The playful exchange between the two stars has created a buzz online, with social media users sharing excitement, comments, and memes. Fans are eagerly following their interactions, hoping for more fun moments and possibly a real-life proposal in the future.