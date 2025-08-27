Shah Rukh & Deepika sued over misleading car commercial

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are now involved in a legal case in Rajasthan. A lawyer filed the case against them for their role in a car advertisement. The ad allegedly misled buyers about the vehicle’s reliability. The complaint connects the actors to a car brand facing serious technical fault claims.

Lawyer Kirti Singh bought the car in 2022 for 23.97 lakh rupees. Soon after, he encountered major problems that risked his safety. When he reported these faults, the dealership said the issues were due to manufacturing defects. They also stated the faults could not be fixed. Feeling cheated, Singh decided to take legal action.

Singh included Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the complaint. He said he trusted the ads because both stars promoted the car as trouble-free and reliable. According to Singh, the commercials influenced his decision to buy the car. He now claims the ads were misleading and caused him financial loss.

Police in Bharatpur confirmed that they registered an FIR and started investigating the case. The authorities will look into the car company’s responsibility. They will also examine the accountability of the celebrity endorsers in the ads. This case highlights growing scrutiny of actors endorsing products in India.

Finally, consumer courts and the public are increasingly demanding accountability from celebrities promoting brands. This legal action may set a precedent for future cases involving endorsements. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Deepika await further legal proceedings related to the advertisement.