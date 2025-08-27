Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome baby girl

Actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have joyfully welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Naimal Muneeb. The newborn arrived on August 26, 2025, completing the couple’s growing family. Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulations and prayers for the family’s happiness and health.

Muneeb Butt shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt note on behalf of his two elder daughters, Amal and Miral. He expressed joy over the arrival of their little sister, emphasizing the love and excitement she has already brought into their lives.

The Instagram note read: “Welcome to the World, Naimal Muneeb. From the moment you arrived, you brought magic into our world. Your tiny hands, sweet smile, and presence are a gift we will forever treasure.” The post quickly gained attention online.

He added that Amal and Miral will fill Naimal’s days with love, laughter, and warmth. The actor expressed that the new baby has made their family complete and their hearts full, sharing deep affection for all three daughters.

Actress Minal Khan also shared the announcement on Instagram, echoing the same heartfelt message. Showbiz figures and fans responded with a wave of congratulations, offering blessings and good wishes for the couple and their growing family.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot on November 21, 2018. The couple, who already have daughters Amal and Miral, are now celebrating the arrival of Naimal, marking another joyful chapter in their family life.