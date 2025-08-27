Lahore police introduce AI for crowd monitoring

Lahore police have launched advanced AI software to monitor protests, rallies, and large vehicle gatherings across the city. Authorities say the system will help identify gatherings instantly, improving public safety and law enforcement efficiency. Officials emphasized that the technology is designed to track crowds in real time and respond promptly to potential threats.

The new system allows city cameras to detect groups of protesters wherever they form. Once a gathering is identified, the software records the number of people and vehicles involved. Alerts are immediately sent to the relevant police units, ensuring quick response and timely crowd management.

In addition to tracking human activity, the software can monitor vehicles and motorcycles that exceed a specific limit. Police officials explained that gatherings of vehicles, especially large convoys, can now be flagged automatically. This feature aims to prevent traffic congestion and potential law and order issues.

The AI software is capable of recognizing objects such as weapons, sticks, and political party flags. Authorities confirmed that the system will record the number of flags and identify protesters with prior criminal records. This capability is expected to strengthen security during demonstrations and rallies.

Officials highlighted that the new surveillance system will greatly assist law enforcement in maintaining control during protests. By detecting and alerting authorities about gatherings in real time, the software reduces delays in response and enhances public safety across Lahore.

Police are confident that the AI monitoring system will improve overall crowd management. Authorities continue to encourage citizens to follow local laws during protests and rallies, while emphasizing that technology will ensure accountability and reduce risks during large gatherings.