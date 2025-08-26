Two new Polio cases in KP raise Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 23

has confirmed two new polio cases from south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the national total to 23 in 2025. A 16-month-old girl from Tank and a 24-month-old girl from North Waziristan were diagnosed, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). Both areas are known for hard-to-reach populations and low vaccination coverage, which remain key challenges in the fight against polio.

Most of this year’s cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which now accounts for 15 out of 23 nationwide. Sindh has reported six cases, while Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan each reported one. These numbers show ongoing risks in specific regions despite major vaccination efforts. The detection of new cases highlights gaps in immunity and access, particularly in remote areas.

Polio is a serious, incurable disease that can cause permanent paralysis, especially in children under five. The only way to prevent it is through regular doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV). Health officials urge parents to complete their children’s routine immunisations and ensure they receive polio drops during every campaign.

To fight the virus, the National Emergency Operations Centre has planned a new vaccination drive starting September 1. Over 28 million children will be targeted nationwide. In high-risk areas of southern KP, the campaign will begin on September 15. These door-to-door efforts aim to close immunity gaps and halt transmission.

Health authorities stress that polio eradication is a shared responsibility. While frontline workers continue to vaccinate children, families must support these efforts by trusting vaccines and rejecting misinformation. For help or more information, citizens can call the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline at 1166 or message the Polio Helpline on WhatsApp at 0346-7776546.