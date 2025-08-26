ECC approves Rs3 billion relief package for flood victims



The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a Rs3 billion relief package for flood victims in Gilgit-Baltistan. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad. Federal ministers Owais Leghari, Ali Parvez Malik, and Rana Tanveer also attended the session.

The ECC emphasized providing affected families with tents, medicines, food, and basic necessities to ease their hardships. The committee’s quick action aims to support communities devastated by recent floods. Authorities will prioritize timely delivery of these essential supplies to the victims.

Additionally, the ECC approved the first installment of an Rs11 billion technical grant for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV). Rs3.81 billion was sanctioned as the initial tranche. The remaining funds will be disbursed quarterly to cover salaries, pensions, and operational costs.

This relief package signals the government’s commitment to disaster response and supporting public institutions. It highlights the importance of coordinated efforts to tackle emergencies and maintain essential services. The ECC continues to monitor and address urgent economic and social challenges.

Moving forward, officials plan to ensure transparent use of funds and effective aid distribution. The government encourages collaboration among departments to maximize relief efforts. Citizens affected by the floods can expect timely assistance to help rebuild their lives.