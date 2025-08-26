Civil forces demand equal special allowance

Islamabad: Civil armed forces have formally requested special allowances like those announced for the military in the latest budget. They sent their application to the Ministry of Interior seeking approval for these financial benefits. The forces argue that their roles are as critical as the military’s, especially in border protection and internal security operations.

According to sources, civil armed forces work closely with the Pakistan Army during joint missions. They protect borders and maintain law and order across various regions. Therefore, they believe officers and personnel deserve the same allowances as the army, ensuring fairness in compensation. The request highlights the importance of recognizing all frontline defenders equally.

Various civil forces, including Sindh Rangers, Punjab Rangers, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, FC South, FC North Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and FC North Balochistan, have submitted their demands. These groups emphasize their challenging duties and risk exposure. Hence, they seek approval to receive special allowances ranging from 20% to 50%, similar to the military’s announced benefits.

This demand comes after the government announced special allowances of 50% and 20% for the Pakistan Army in the federal budget. The civil forces see this as an opportunity to secure equal treatment. They believe such financial support will boost morale and improve operational effectiveness.

Government officials are currently reviewing the requests. They will decide soon whether to extend the special allowances to civil armed forces. The decision will impact thousands of personnel working on Pakistan’s security frontlines and is closely watched by all stakeholders.