Sadaf Kanwal wishes husband Shahroz with playful birthday post

Sadaf Kanwal wished her husband Shahroz Sabzwari a happy birthday on Tuesday with a playful social media post, writing, “May we always be surrounded by kids,” hinting at joy and energy at home.

The model shared the birthday greeting on her Instagram story, adding, “To the man who always owns my heart, happiest birthday, my love,” bringing warmth and humor to her loving message.

Earlier, Sadaf had enjoyed a surprise birthday celebration from Shahroz at midnight in a restaurant, highlighting the couple’s affectionate and fun-loving relationship despite their busy lives. In the post, she shared glimpses of the celebration, showing herself blowing out candles on a cake while dressed in a white top, as Shahroz cheered her on in a matching outfit.

Sadaf and Shahroz tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in a private nikah ceremony, after which Sadaf even changed her Instagram name to Sadaf Sabzwari to mark their union.

The marriage came months after Shahroz’s divorce from his first wife, Syra Yousuf, in February 2020, with whom he shares a daughter, Nooreh, showing the couple’s new chapter filled with happiness and family dreams.