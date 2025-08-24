PIA suspends Lahore-Paris flights amid aircraft shortage issues

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to suspend its flight operations between Lahore and Paris due to a shortage of aircraft, creating inconvenience for passengers traveling on this busy route.

Sources revealed that the airline will operate its last Paris-to-Lahore flight on September 12, while the final Lahore-to-Paris flight is scheduled for September 17, marking an abrupt suspension.

However, PIA confirmed that flights between Islamabad and Paris would continue as usual, ensuring at least one operational route to France remains available for international passengers and business travelers.

The airline had only resumed its Lahore-to-Paris flights on June 18, operating twice weekly, but mounting pressure from limited aircraft has forced management to restrict international connections once again.

Currently, out of PIA’s fleet of 12 Boeing 777 aircraft, seven remain grounded, reducing operational capacity. The remaining planes are mainly being used for flights to Saudi Arabia, Paris, and Toronto.

Industry observers noted that this suspension highlights PIA’s ongoing challenges with fleet management. They stressed that unless the airline upgrades its grounded aircraft, international operations will continue facing severe disruptions and passenger dissatisfaction.