YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s remand extended until August 28 

A Lahore court on Saturday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, until August 28. The extension came in response to a request from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which is probing his alleged role in promoting illegal gambling apps and obscene content online.

Judge Naeem Wattoo approved five more days of remand after NCCIA requested 24 days, arguing that further investigation was needed. The judge granted a shorter extension after reviewing the case details and hearing arguments from both sides. The agency is still analyzing Ducky Bhai’s confiscated mobile phone and laptop for digital evidence.

Ducky Bhai’s lawyer opposed the extended remand, stating that the NCCIA already holds his devices and should conduct forensics instead of seeking more custody. The lawyer questioned the need for further remand if the agency already has access to all relevant digital material. The court, however, sided with investigators and ordered the suspect’s return to court on August 28.

This marks the second remand extension since Ducky Bhai’s arrest on August 17 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. He stands accused of using his YouTube channel and other social media platforms to promote unregistered gambling applications. Authorities allege this led to significant financial losses for the public.

According to NCCIA officials, WhatsApp chats and payment records retrieved from Ducky Bhai’s phone show direct links to the gambling apps. Investigators also claim he acted as a “country manager” for one such app, without authorization from the State Bank of Pakistan or the Federal Board of Revenue.