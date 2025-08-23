Pakistan busts major Indian RAW spy network in Karachi

Pakistan’s security agencies have arrested a major network linked to India’s spy agency RAW in Karachi. Officials held a press conference to announce the breakthrough. The investigation began after a murder in Matli, Badin, on May 18, 2025. The victim was known for his social welfare efforts in the community. Authorities revealed key details about the operation and the suspects involved.

CCTV footage helped identify three suspects involved in the murder. Eyewitnesses also confirmed the identities of the accused. Two suspects have been arrested so far, and police recovered a pistol and a motorcycle. These items were used during the crime. The arrests mark an important step toward dismantling the spy network.

During interrogation, investigators learned the murder was planned by an Indian agent named Sanjay. The mastermind, Sanjay Sanjeev Kumar, also known as ‘Fauji,’ lives in a Gulf country. He hired a man named Salman from Sheikhupura to carry out the attack. This showed RAW’s active involvement in cross-border terrorism. The network operated with significant funding and foreign control.

Officials said RAW spent a large amount of money on the operation. They added that Sanjay directed the murder from abroad. The killing caused outrage, while Indian media reportedly celebrated the event. Pakistan’s agencies continue to work hard to stop such hostile activities. They reaffirmed their commitment to national security and peace.

In conclusion, this bust highlights Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to counter foreign espionage and terrorism. It also shows the dangers of cross-border interference in internal affairs. Authorities stressed the importance of vigilance and cooperation in such cases. The government promised strict action against all hostile elements. Pakistan stands firm against threats to its sovereignty and public safety.