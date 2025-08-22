PM Shehbaz launches China agri-training for students

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised China for training Pakistani students in agriculture. He said Pakistan will fully benefit from China’s agricultural experience. The premier spoke at a ceremony about sending Pakistani students to China for training. He thanked Chinese leadership for their support and cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif shared how his visit to a top agricultural university in China inspired this program. He was impressed by the high-quality education provided to thousands of students there. This motivated the decision to send Pakistani students for short courses in China. The prime minister stressed that adopting modern technology in agriculture is a priority for Pakistan.

He announced that 1,000 Pakistani students will receive training in China. So far, 300 students have completed training and returned home, and 100 are currently studying there. Another batch of 300 students will leave for China on August 24. Shehbaz said agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and the students must learn well.

The prime minister urged students to act as strong ambassadors of Pakistan in China. He said the students from Balochistan have an extra 10% quota to empower the province’s youth. Shehbaz emphasized that hard work and integrity will help Pakistan reach its true potential in just a few years.

Chinese Ambassador also spoke at the event and praised Pakistan’s progress under Shehbaz’s leadership. He said training students in agriculture will bring long-term benefits. The ambassador assured continued Chinese support for Pakistan’s economic stability and growth. He pledged to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and other sectors for Pakistan’s rapid development.