Auqaf Dept sets up rain emergency control room

On the special directives of Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, the Auqaf Department Sindh has established an emergency control room to provide immediate relief and temporary accommodation facilities for rain-affected citizens at shrines and dargahs across the province. According to an official circular issued by the Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh, Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi, officers and staff have been directed to ensure the provision of temporary shelter, food, and other basic facilities at shrines for those affected by the heavy rains. The circular further instructs that arrangements for rainwater drainage and alternative power supply (generators and UPS systems) must be made available to minimize difficulties for the public. For guidance and assistance, the department has nominated officers Irshad Ali Samo, Shakeel Ahmed, and Ghulam Muhammad as focal persons. Affected individuals may contact them through the following numbers: 0333-2637254, 0300-2911288, 0305-3583299, 0301-3616614. Chief Administrator Auqaf stated that the central control room established in Hyderabad will extend full cooperation in managing accommodation at shrines and will work in close coordination with respective district administrations to ensure timely and effective relief measures.