Pakistan’s commerce minister visits Dhaka to boost trade ties

Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday to begin a four-day official visit from August 21 to 24, 2025. The aim of the visit is to strengthen trade relations and explore new opportunities for economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to an official statement.

Upon arrival, the minister was received by Bashir Uddin, Adviser for Commerce of Bangladesh, and Imran Haider, Pakistan’s High Commissioner. Over the next few days, Kamal will hold high-level meetings with Bangladesh’s commerce officials and leading business figures. Talks will focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and industrial partnerships.

Earlier this month, Kamal held discussions with Iqbal Hussain Khan, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan. The two sides explored cooperation in trade, energy, logistics, and industrial supply chains. Bangladesh expressed growing interest in Pakistani coal and limestone to support its power plants and soda ash industries.

Trade talks also touched on agriculture. Pakistan aims to import pineapples from Bangladesh while preparing to export mangoes, pending final technical clearance. There’s mutual interest in increasing textile trade, as well as exports of Halal meat and Sindh’s high-quality limestone.

Both countries also discussed solving logistical issues and improving business visa procedures to make trade smoother. The visit signals a positive step toward deeper regional collaboration, with both sides showing interest in removing barriers and building long-term trade partnerships.