Despite receiving between 2,700 to 3,600 millimeters of rain annually, ten countries around the world continue to function smoothly without major disruptions to daily life. These countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, Bali, Panama, Samoa, Brunei, Costa Rica, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and São Tomé and Príncipe. In these regions, monsoon conditions persist throughout the year.

Unlike many countries, these nations treat rain as a blessing, not a burden. Their cities remain functional during and after heavy downpours. Instead of causing chaos, rain often boosts tourism, agriculture, and business. Roads stay clear, public transport runs normally, and electricity remains unaffected—even during hours of continuous rainfall.

In these countries, urban planning, drainage systems, and emergency response mechanisms are designed to withstand intense rainfall. Streets clear up quickly after rain, and people resume normal activities within minutes. There are no endless traffic jams, flooded homes, or power breakdowns after every downpour. Rain simply becomes part of everyday life.

In contrast, cities in Pakistan, especially Karachi, face paralysis after just 70 to 160 millimeters of rain. Life comes to a halt. Roads flood, electricity fails, and citizens suffer for days. The difference highlights how infrastructure investment and long-term planning can transform how nations handle extreme weather.

These rain-heavy nations also prioritize green spaces and forest conservation, unlike countries where deforestation and poor urban planning worsen flood impacts. The comparison is a reminder that it’s not the rain, but the system’s failure, that causes disaster. With the right planning, even the heaviest monsoon can be managed effectively.