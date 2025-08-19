‘Dialogue is a lie’ — Aleema Khan hits back at govt rumors

Aleema Khan, sister of the PTI founder, firmly denied reports suggesting he called for a national dialogue. She stated that her brother never mentioned talks in recent meetings. According to her, such reports are false and are being spread by the government and PML-N out of fear. She insisted the party remains committed to its political struggle, not negotiations.

Alongside Aleema were Noreen Khan, Azma Khan, and Noreen Niazi, who also dismissed the dialogue rumors. They confirmed that no PTI member has met the founder in recent weeks. Noreen Niazi questioned how he could propose dialogue when no meeting had taken place. The group called the reports baseless and politically motivated.

Azma Khan added that instead of negotiations, PTI will now lead a full-fledged political movement. She emphasized the founder’s clear direction to push forward with public mobilization. According to her, this is the only path forward under the current circumstances. The leadership is urging party supporters to stay focused and determined.

Aleema Khan clarified that during her last meeting with her brother, there was no discussion of a dialogue. She said he remains focused on continuing the movement and confronting government actions. Aleema claimed the ruling parties are using misinformation to confuse the public. These tactics, she said, show their fear of PTI’s growing influence.

Meanwhile, the sisters were stopped by police at Gorakhpur checkpoint while attempting to visit Adiala Jail. They were not allowed to meet their brother. PTI leaders criticized the move as an attempt to isolate the founder and restrict communication. The party remains vocal about political pressure and unfair treatment of its leadership.