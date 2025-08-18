Dubai police recover $25 million diamond

Dubai police successfully recovered a rare pink diamond valued at $25 million on Monday, just hours after it was stolen from a diamond trader in the city. Authorities said specialized teams acted quickly to foil the theft and arrest the suspects.

The theft occurred when a diamond dealer, who had imported the jewel from Europe, was lured to a villa by a gang pretending to be a wealthy client interested in buying the gem. The criminals seized the opportunity during the fake inspection to steal the diamond.

Police confirmed that within eight hours of the incident, three suspects from an unspecified Asian country were apprehended. The operation involved both field teams and advanced artificial intelligence technologies, helping officers track the thieves efficiently.

Video released by Dubai authorities showed the suspects with blurred faces and included CCTV footage of the gang at the crime scene. The authorities praised the rapid response and coordination that led to the successful recovery of the precious stone.

Dubai is recognized globally as a major hub for diamond trading. Its tight security, strict regulations, and constant surveillance contribute to maintaining the city’s reputation for safety and stability in handling valuable goods.

Authorities emphasized that the swift arrest and recovery serve as a warning to criminals, highlighting Dubai’s commitment to protecting residents, businesses, and valuable assets from organized crime and theft.