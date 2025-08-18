Heavy monsoon rains to lash Karachi, Sindh until Friday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted widespread rain and thunderstorms across Sindh from Monday through Friday. Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and several other districts are expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall. These downpours will occur with occasional breaks but remain intense throughout the week.

PMD warned that heavy rain and strong windstorms could cause urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The storms may also damage weak buildings, electric poles, and vehicles. The weather department urged residents to take precautions and secure vulnerable structures ahead of the expected bad weather.

Currently, the Guddu Barrage is experiencing low-level flooding, with a possible rise to medium levels. Meanwhile, the Sukkur and Kotri barrages report normal water flow. Authorities have been advised to stay on high alert and prepare for any emergencies related to the monsoon rains.

All district disaster management officials have been directed to remain vigilant and implement necessary measures to prevent damage and loss. The PMD cautioned that daily life could be disrupted by heavy rains and lightning in affected areas. Farmers were specifically advised to plan their activities carefully due to the weather.

Citizens have been urged to prepare for possible power outages and take safety steps during storms. The government and local bodies are closely monitoring the situation to ensure swift response. The coming days may bring significant challenges as the monsoon season intensifies in Sindh.