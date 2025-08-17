Train derailment near Lodhran kills one, injures 33

A tragic accident occurred late Saturday night when four coaches of the Awam Express derailed near Lodhran Railway Station, resulting in one passenger’s death and injuries to at least 33 others. The train was traveling from Peshawar to Karachi when the incident took place.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and pulled trapped passengers from the damaged coaches. The injured, including several women, were taken to nearby hospitals for immediate medical treatment. Authorities confirmed that the derailment caused significant disruption to train operations.

Railway officials stated that the accident happened due to brake failure on the passenger train. They removed the derailed coaches and restored the up-track for regular train movement. Around 250 stranded passengers were transferred to the Rehman Baba Express to continue their journey to Karachi.

Meanwhile, the down-track is still under repair, but officials assured that restoration work will be completed soon. The Minister for Railways canceled his Karachi visit and rushed to Lahore, where he held an emergency meeting to address the situation.

The minister, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, has ordered a full inquiry into the accident, demanding a detailed report within seven days. He also announced that he would visit the crash site in Lodhran personally to oversee the investigation and meet with victims.

Hanif Abbasi warned that those responsible would face strict action. He emphasized that human lives must not be put at risk and assured the public that railway reforms are underway, promising visible improvements in the near future.