CM Maryam Nawaz ordered a 5% reduction in public transport

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a 5% reduction in public and goods transport fares across Lahore, following the recent decrease in petroleum product prices. The move aims to offer direct relief to the public by ensuring lower travel costs. Officials have been instructed to enforce the fare reduction immediately and display updated fare lists at all major bus stands and stops.

Deputy Commissioners in Lahore have been tasked with ensuring transport operators comply with the new fares. Authorities have also directed that fare reductions must be clearly visible for passengers, and that no extra charges should be imposed. This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to pass on the benefits of fuel price cuts to the public.

To support the implementation, special enforcement squads have been formed. These teams are monitoring buses and transport services across the city to ensure adherence to the new policy. As part of the crackdown, 10 vehicles have been impounded, and challans have been issued to seven others. Authorities have also imposed fines totaling Rs80,000 on violators.

Moreover, the Transport and Mass Transit Department has made its helpline 1071 available for public complaints. Passengers are encouraged to report any transport service that fails to follow the reduced fare policy. The government hopes that active public participation will help curb exploitation and improve service transparency.

This fare reduction comes at a time when inflation continues to impact daily expenses for many. By lowering transport costs, the provincial government seeks to ease pressure on commuters and ensure fair pricing in the sector. With continuous monitoring in place, authorities are committed to keeping public transport affordable and accessible.