Flood rescue crash claims five lives in KP

A humanitarian mission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned tragic when a government-operated MI-17 helicopter crashed in severe weather, killing five experienced crew members. The helicopter was delivering relief supplies to flood-hit Bajaur district when dense fog and bad weather caused the crash.

The crew included highly skilled veterans with strong military backgrounds. Pilot Colonel (Retd) Shahid Sultan, from Abbottabad, was a decorated Pakistan Army officer known for flying top dignitaries. Co-pilot Wing Commander (Retd) Aftab, from Lahore, had served in the Pakistan Air Force. Both had recently retired but continued serving in humanitarian roles.

Flight Engineer Saleem from Talagang, a retired Air Force member, and crew chiefs Mukhtar and Muhammad Jabbar, retired Pakistan Army officers, were also on board. All were honored for their selfless service and dedication to helping flood victims.

The ill-fated helicopter had been critical to the province’s relief efforts, flying many missions in Kurram over the past five months. It was overhauled in Russia in 2020 and previously served Punjab and Balochistan governments, reflecting its trusted status.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur declared a day of mourning. The five martyrs will receive full state honors, marking the deep respect for those risking their lives to assist flood-affected communities in KP.