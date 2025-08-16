Blal Bloch:Redefining the Sound of Pakistan’s Music Scene

“Blal Bloch has quickly become one of the most exciting and unconventional voices in Pakistan’s music scene. Known for his raw storytelling, fearless experimentation, and collaborations that span multiple genres, Blal is now stepping into his own spotlight with the release of his highly anticipated New Garden Sound EP. In this exclusive conversation with Daily Times, Blal opens up about his creative process, the challenges of making deeply personal music, and the vision he has for pushing Pakistani music into new directions.”



DailyTimes: Your new album has been creating quite a buzz in the Pakistani music scene. What was the core inspiration behind this project, and how does it reflect your personal and artistic journey?

Blal Bloch (BB):

I shifted from Karachi to Lahore about 2 years ago, and while living in New Garden Town i have made alot of music, I mean 100s of songs in all kinds of different styles. Talal and i experimented and pushed each other creatively on many projects, but the New Garden Sound EP is me at my most comfortable, a preview, setting the stage for my upcoming debut album.

DailyTimes: Many of your past tracks carry deep emotions and unique storytelling. Can you tell us how the creative process for this album differed from your earlier work?

Blal Bloch (BB):

Most people recognize me from my group “Towers” or from collaborations that i have been a part of, and in those situations i prefer to play my part and serve the song in whatever way i can. But with this new music i have been able to think bigger and tell my own stories in full over the course of multiple songs. Im able to show more of my personality rather than just one side of myself

DailyTimes: What genres or musical influences shaped the sound of this album? Did you experiment Blal Bloch (BB):

Lately I have been very inspired by electronic instruments, playing synthesizers and sampler machines rather than traditional instruments or working strictly “in the box”.

DailyTimes: Under which record label is this album being released, and why did you choose to work with them?

Blal Bloch (BB):

I was planning on releasing the full album much earlier. Talal as well as my manager Umnia convinced me to wait and give the project the attention it deserves. Once the people at Mass Appeal heard the early version I was glad to learn that they really believe in the music we made just as much as we do, that it could push our culture and our audience in new directions.

DailyTimes: Music promotion has changed a lot in recent years. Which promotion company or strategy are you using for this album, and what’s your vision for reaching a wider audience?

Blal Bloch (BB):

Im going to marry a supermodel.

DailyTimes: Every album has at least one track that feels the most personal to the artist. Which song in this collection holds the deepest meaning for you, and why?

Blal Bloch (BB):

On New Garden Sound, I think “Drama” is the most personal piece. Lyrically its me at my most vulnerable, musically its very strong and very focused. More than anything, it draws a direct line to my next project, my debut album “Lottery”.

DailyTimes: Creating an album can be an emotional and logistical challenge. What obstacles did you face during the making of this project, and how did you overcome them?

Blal Bloch (BB):

My lyrics are very honest and a little too specific. Sometimes people are convinced im talking about them or about someone they know in my songs, and to be fair sometimes i am, but im usually referencing my own experiences. In those cases a simple conversation goes a long way.

DailyTimes: Fans are always curious about behind-the-scenes moments. Was there a memorable or funny incident during recording that you’d like to share?

Blal Bloch (BB):

Most of the lyrics, on this project and the next, are fully freestlyed (improvised) or written in front of the microphone, so all my jokes and bloopers and mistakes are recorded and saved being used as blackmail against me.

DailyTimes: The Pakistani music scene is expanding, and young musicians are emerging every day. What advice would you give to aspiring artists who look up to your journey?

Blal Bloch (BB):

Dont try to be like everyone else. Find your own voice, your own message. Say and do what others are afraid to.

DailyTimes: Finally, what’s next for Blal Bloch after this album? Any tours, music videos, or future projects we should look forward to?

Blal Bloch (BB):

Mera toh Lottery laga hai.

As Blal Bloch gears up for his debut album Lottery, it’s clear that he is not just making music—he is shaping a movement. With his honest lyrics, bold sound, and unapologetic personality, he’s carving out a space that’s uniquely his own. Whether it’s through groundbreaking collaborations or deeply personal tracks, Blal is determined to redefine what it means to be an artist in today’s Pakistani music landscape. And if his words are any indication, the best of Blal Bloch is yet to come.