Pakistan to honour Afridi, 8 athletes with civilian awards

In a proud moment for Pakistan’s sports community, nine top athletes have been nominated for the country’s highest civilian awards. The announcement came just before Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, recognizing athletes who have brought glory to the nation through exceptional performances.

Former cricket star Shahid Afridi will receive the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s top honors, for his outstanding career. Afridi played 524 international matches and was part of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team. Alongside him, young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who scaled all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters, and the late equestrian Malik Muhammad Atta will also be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Trailblazer Sana Mir, the first Pakistani woman cricketer inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, will receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Para-athlete Haider Ali, who has won four Paralympic medals including one in Paris 2024, will also be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his achievements and resilience.

The President’s Award for Pride of Performance will go to Shahzaib Rind, a rising name in MMA, and Kabaddi star Muhammad Sajjad. Meanwhile, Hamza Khan (squash), Mohsin Nawaz (shooting), and Rashid Malik (tennis) have been nominated for the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, recognizing their significant impact on their respective sports.

These national awards will officially be conferred on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2026. The recognition celebrates not only athletic success but also the dedication and spirit of Pakistani sports heroes who continue to inspire future generations.