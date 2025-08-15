YouTube uses AI to block underage users

James Beser, YouTube’s Youth Director of Product Management, explained that the AI will flag suspected underage users even if their profile lists an older age. The system will then deliver content and features suited to their actual age group, regardless of what they claim. Beser added that similar models have already been successfully tested in other regions, helping ensure children have age-appropriate viewing experiences.

If YouTube’s AI determines a user is a minor, the platform will notify them and request verification through a credit card, selfie, or government-issued ID. This additional step is intended to confirm a user’s real age and prevent circumvention of restrictions. The company believes this layered approach will strengthen its ability to shield younger viewers from unsuitable videos and online risks.

The announcement comes as governments worldwide, including Australia, tighten regulations to protect children on social media and video-sharing platforms. Australia is preparing to enforce one of the world’s toughest bans, prohibiting users under 16 from accessing platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram starting December 10. Authorities there have cited alarming figures showing a high percentage of children exposed to harmful online content.

YouTube maintains that it is primarily a video-sharing platform rather than a traditional social media site, offering a wide range of free, high-quality content. However, the company has acknowledged the importance of enhancing safety measures as more children access videos on smartphones, tablets, and TV screens. The new AI age-detection system reflects a growing trend of tech companies using advanced technology to meet safety demands while balancing user freedom and content accessibility.