Imran Khan jailed, but those in charge won’t stay: KP CM Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the state has imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other political leaders. Speaking at a public rally in Paharpur Stadium, Gandapur emphasized that while the government enforces law and order, the rights of ordinary citizens must also be protected. He remarked, “The rulers don’t remain the same forever, but the state endures.”

He highlighted the urgent need to restore peace and eliminate terrorism in the province for sustainable development. Gandapur acknowledged that the state’s actions include putting PTI’s founder and other leaders behind bars, yet maintained confidence that his party has shown patience and resolve, saying, “We have tolerated it; you will not be able to do the same.”

Addressing the issue of violence, Gandapur admitted that some individuals have taken up arms and said the government shares some responsibility for this situation. He urged authorities and community leaders to engage with these armed individuals and convince them to lay down their weapons. He also referenced ongoing peace talks with Afghanistan, expressing hope that these negotiations will lead to positive outcomes.

Further, Gandapur recalled that whenever Imran Khan called for protests, his party ensured demonstrations were peaceful and lawful. He appealed to political opponents to respect democratic processes and avoid pushing people towards rebellion or unrest.