Defence minister slams PTI for protests on national days

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for staging protests on Independence Day and other key national occasions.

In a statement, Asif said that PTI has developed a pattern of prioritising political agitation over national unity. “A certain individual” in PTI, he claimed, gives more importance to party activities than the country’s unity and celebrations during historic days like 14 August.

He also lashed out at PTI leader Asad Qaiser for opposing military operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that such stances undermine national security. Asif further recalled that during the Pakistan-India war, PTI leader Aleema Khan accused the government of colluding with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — allegations he described as baseless and harmful.

The minister paid tribute to the armed forces, noting that 700 soldiers have embraced martyrdom this year in defence of Pakistan. He said that despite these sacrifices, PTI leaders neither visited the bereaved families nor offered condolence messages. Instead, he accused them of issuing statements that fuel division.

“No individual or leader is greater than the nation,” Asif stressed. “Pakistan comes first and last, and we must protect its dignity above all else.”