The Punjab Assembly received a resolution on Tuesday to honour Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his recent US visit. The resolution, submitted by Shoaib Siddiqui of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, praised the visit as a success. It also commended his efforts to expose India’s alleged involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

The resolution highlighted the army chief’s effective military diplomacy during his trip to Washington. It credited him with presenting evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism, which helped raise Pakistan’s global standing. The assembly noted that international recognition of BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups was a direct result of his efforts.

Furthermore, the resolution said that India’s covert support of terrorism in Pakistan, including financial backing to “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” had been confirmed. It also mentioned Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest as proof of India’s role in destabilizing Pakistan. Lawmakers argued that India’s actions threaten both regional and global peace.

The resolution strongly criticized India’s intelligence agency RAW for supporting violence in Pakistan. It claimed that Pakistan’s stance on Indian-sponsored terrorism had now been validated internationally. This, according to the resolution, marks a diplomatic win for Pakistan’s security narrative.

In closing, the resolution congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir for representing Pakistan effectively on the world stage. It said exposing India’s actions was necessary for peace and stability. The Punjab Assembly expressed full support for the army chief’s diplomatic and security initiatives.