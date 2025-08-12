India upset over Munir’s U.S. reception as strategic play

Pakistan’s top military leader, Field Marshal Asim Munir, recently visited the United States and received an unexpectedly warm welcome. According to Financial Times, India is unhappy with the U.S. response to his visit. Munir met President Donald Trump and attended a military ceremony in Florida. The U.S. reportedly praised Munir’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability.

This visit has led to a surprising shift in U.S.-Pakistan relations, the report added. The U.S. is now exploring new energy and trade agreements with Pakistan. Washington sees Munir as a possible strategic mediator in the Middle East and South Asia. In return, Pakistan offered investment opportunities in oil, minerals, and cryptocurrency.

The report claimed that Trump invited Munir to thank him for helping prevent a regional conflict. The U.S. also offered Pakistan better trade terms than India—19% tariffs compared to India’s 50%. This economic tilt has reportedly upset Indian leadership. Tensions between Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also grown.

Pakistan also signed a memorandum with ‘World Liberty Financial’ to develop crypto tokens. Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister for Crypto and Blockchain, attended trade talks in Washington. Meanwhile, Pakistan played a key role in capturing a senior ISIS-K terrorist, strengthening its image in global security.

Experts called the developments surprising and significant. Michael Kugelman of the Asia Pacific Foundation said this shift in U.S.-Pakistan ties “shocked” many analysts. The report highlighted Pakistan’s balancing act, maintaining ties with the U.S., China, Russia, Iran, and Gulf states—all at once.