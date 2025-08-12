China deploys 5G robot antelope

China has introduced a lifelike “robot antelope” on Tibet’s Hoh Xil plateau to monitor wildlife closely. This AI and 5G-enabled device looks like the endangered Tibetan antelope and uses sensors to track animal behavior in real time.

Developed by Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and DEEP Robotics, the robot studies migration, feeding, and mating habits of the species. It plays a key role in China’s growing surveillance and environmental monitoring efforts across the region.

China’s investment in 5G technology has expanded rapidly. Since 2019, Tibet has gained 5G coverage with over one million users by 2022. A new base station in Gogmo, built in 2023, now extends coverage to every district.

Besides wildlife monitoring, this digital network supports other AI applications such as drones, telemedicine, and even “smart” yak herding. These innovations demonstrate China’s push for technological development in remote areas.

China’s focus on Tibet also ties into its larger Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to strengthen trade links with Central Asia. At the same time, Beijing is increasing digital surveillance and expanding its presence near neighboring India.

However, a July report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies highlighted concerns. It showed China using telecom networks in Nepal to monitor dissidents and conduct cyber theft, raising questions about the broader implications of its digital expansion.