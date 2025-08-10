Breaking barriers: Arooj Butt leads Pakistan U-17 boys

In a historic step for Pakistan’s football, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Arooj Sohail Butt as manager of the men’s under-17 national team. This marks the first time a woman will manage a boys’ side at both national and international levels, reflecting a major milestone in gender equality within the country’s sports sector. The appointment comes ahead of the squad’s preparations for the upcoming SAFF Championship and Asian qualifiers later this year.

Butt, who has been working as the PFF’s safeguarding officer, holds safeguarding certifications from FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Her expertise will now be applied to managing the team’s operations, training schedules, and player welfare during key tournaments. Officials say her background in safeguarding ensures that players’ rights and well-being will remain a top priority under her management.

PFF representatives stated that this decision aligns with FIFA’s anti-discrimination policies and promotes the participation of women in leadership roles at every level of football governance. These efforts also follow FIFA’s 2016 governance reforms, which pushed for inclusivity in football administration worldwide. Such appointments aim to break long-standing barriers that have limited women’s roles in decision-making positions within the sport.

While Pakistani women have been involved in grassroots football for years, their presence in high-performance and leadership positions has been minimal. A notable precedent was set in 2019 when the PFF Normalisation Committee appointed Manizeh Zainli as general secretary. However, Arooj’s role in managing a boys’ national team significantly raises the visibility of women in football leadership and operational strategy.

Officials emphasize that this appointment reinforces the PFF’s commitment to professionalism, safeguarding, and institutional excellence. They believe such steps will encourage more women to step into leadership positions, thereby strengthening the sport’s diversity and governance. Moreover, it sets an example for other sports bodies in Pakistan to follow.

The move also underscores the PFF’s compliance with FIFA and AFC safeguarding standards, ensuring that the under-17 players’ safety, dignity, and development are protected. As the team moves toward crucial tournaments, Arooj Sohail Butt’s leadership is expected to inspire not only her players but also a new generation of women seeking roles in sports management.