WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million accounts to fight global fraud

WhatsApp has deleted 6.8 million accounts in the first half of 2025. The move targets global scams and online fraud. According to international media, organized crime groups operated most of these accounts. They were used to deceive people across several countries.

Meta said the deleted accounts were linked to scam centers in Southeast Asia. These centers operate mainly from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand. Criminals used them to promote fake investment schemes and hijack group chats. Many messages were crafted using AI tools to appear more convincing.

To strengthen security, WhatsApp introduced new features. One of them sends alerts when unknown users add someone to a group. This aims to protect people from being trapped in fraudulent group chats. Meta says these steps will help curb the growing misuse of its platform.

Authorities in Southeast Asia have also raised public warnings. They urged users to be cautious of suspicious messages. Officials recommended activating two-step verification for stronger account protection. Users were told to report any scam-related content immediately.

Meta’s cleanup reflects the increasing challenge of digital fraud worldwide. With AI and messaging apps being misused, tech companies face rising pressure to act. WhatsApp’s latest measures show a firm stance against online scams and user exploitation.